WILDWOOD CREST — A Philadelphia man was arrested earlier this month after allegedly throwing a rock through a window of a borough home before threatening to kill police officers.
At 4:03 p.m. July 19, patrol units responded to West Cresse Avenue for a report of a rock thrown through a window, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Then, they went to a home on West Morning Glory Road to investigate.
The suspect, Dennis Urick, 41, became disorderly, police said, threatening to kill officers several times.
At the police station, Urick damaged equipment, spit on officers and continued to make threats against officers’ lives, police said.
Urick was charged with nine counts of terroristic threats, two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, five counts of criminal mischief and one count each of throwing bodily fluids on law enforcement, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and failure to allow fingerprinting.
He was remanded to Cape May County jail.
GALLERY: 25th Anniversary of Officer Eugene J. Miglio III line of duty death
miglio-9476.jpg
Lt. D'Amico of the Wildwood Crest Police Dept. opens the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest with welcoming remarks on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9479.jpg
Lt. D'Amico of the Wildwood Crest Police Dept. opens the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest with welcoming remarks on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9480.jpg
Pastor Scott Durbin speaks at the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9481.jpg
Pastor Scott Durbin leads opening prayer at the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9485.jpg
Wildwood Crest police Capt. Robert Lloyd, left, presents the Miglio family with a plaque Thursday during the 25th memorial ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio III at Sunset Lake. Miglio died in the line of duty in 1995, after having been assaulted during a traffic stop. Officials marked the anniversary by dedicating a new monument and memorial roadway in Miglio’s honor.
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9490.jpg
WCPD Capt. Robert Lloyd presents the Miglio family with a plaque at the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9492.jpg
WCPD Capt. Robert Lloyd speaks at the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9494.jpg
Christopher Chin, Congressional Representative from the office of Jeff Van Drew speaks at the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9496.jpg
Christopher Chin, Congressional Representative from the office of Jeff Van Drew speaks at the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9497.jpg
Officers from area departments stand at the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9499.jpg
25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9505.jpg
Erik Simonsen of the NJ State Assembly speaks at the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9507.jpg
Erik Simonsen of the NJ State Assembly speaks at the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9508.jpg
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9513.jpg
25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9516.jpg
Wildwood Crest Commissioner, David Thompson speaks at the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9517.jpg
Ed Beck of the Memorial Committee speaks at the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9519.jpg
The community gathered at the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9521.jpg
The community gathered at the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford / for The Press
miglio-9522.jpg
The community gathered at the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9526.jpg
The community gathered at the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9528.jpg
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9534.jpg
William Kita of the Memorial Committee spoke at the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9535.jpg
William Kita of the Memorial Committee spoke at the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9536.jpg
William Kita of the Memorial Committee spoke at the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9537.jpg
William Kita of the Memorial Committee spoke at the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9538.jpg
The Miglio family at the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9541.jpg
Widow Barbara Miglio spoke at the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9542.jpg
Widow Barbara Miglio spoke at the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9546.jpg
Retired WCPD Captain Tom Stocker spoke at the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9550.jpg
Retired Lower Township Police Chief, Ed Donahue spoke at the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9551.jpg
Retired Lower Township Police Chief, Ed Donahue spoke at the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9555.jpg
Flag ceremony at the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9561.jpg
The 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9568.jpg
The 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9569.jpg
25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9570.jpg
25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9572.jpg
25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9573.jpg
25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9574.jpg
25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9576.jpg
Pastor Scott Durbin speaks at the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9577.jpg
Pastor Scott Durbin leads prayer at the 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9582.jpg
25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
miglio-9590.jpg
The 25th Memorial Ceremony for Officer Eugene J. Miglio, III at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
