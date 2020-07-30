WILDWOOD CREST — A Philadelphia man was arrested earlier this month after allegedly throwing a rock through a window of a borough home before threatening to kill police officers.

At 4:03 p.m. July 19, patrol units responded to West Cresse Avenue for a report of a rock thrown through a window, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Then, they went to a home on West Morning Glory Road to investigate.

The suspect, Dennis Urick, 41, became disorderly, police said, threatening to kill officers several times.

At the police station, Urick damaged equipment, spit on officers and continued to make threats against officers’ lives, police said.

Urick was charged with nine counts of terroristic threats, two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, five counts of criminal mischief and one count each of throwing bodily fluids on law enforcement, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and failure to allow fingerprinting.

He was remanded to Cape May County jail.

