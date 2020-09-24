Man arrested on child pornography charges for recording girls in Cape May Tech bathroom

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Gregory Mahley, of West Deptford, Gloucester County, was arrested Wednesday on additional charges relating to manufacturing child pornography, according to a news release by the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.
Mahley, 51, was working as a commerical HVAC technician at the Cape May County Technical High School and recorded multiple victims in a bathroom, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said in a written statement.
It is believed the incidents occurred on Oct. 15, 2013 and March 20 and April 22, 2014, Sutherland said.
On Wednesday, Mahley was charged with 10 counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child for the manufacturing of child pornography and 10 counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child for possession of child pornography, Sutherland said.
Sutherland announced the arrest with Chief Christopher Leusner of the Middle Township Police Department.
Mahley had previous been arrested on Sept. 9 by the Gloucester Township Police Department after mirrors were found in girls bathroom stalls at the Glen Landing Middle School in Gloucester Township, Sutherland said.
The Gloucester Township investigation revealed that Mahley was employed by Multi-Temp Mechanical, Inc., located in Westville, Gloucester County, and had secretly recorded females using the girls bathroom in the middle school, Sutherland said.
During that investigation, officials seized numerous electronic devices from Mahley’s residence and vehicle and discovered recordings of juvenile and adult victims, Sutherland said.
Based on information received from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, detectives from both the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and the Middle Township Police Department conducted an investigation into Mahley, who had provided HVAC services to schools and commercial buildings in Cape May County, Sutherland said.
Mahley will remain lodged at the Camden County Jail pending court proceedings, Sutherland said.
The victims connected to the charges, who are now adults, have been identified and were contacted regarding this investigation, Sutherland said.
This is still an ongoing investigation, Sutherland said.
Sutherland urges anyone who may have information related to Mahley or this investigation to contact the Middle Township Police Department at 609-465-8700, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit at 609-465-1135.
Information can be given anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, 609-465-2800, Sutherland said.
