Lower Township police, youth coalition to participate in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police and volunteers will be in the North Cape May section of the township later this month to collect unwanted or expired prescription medicines.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24, township police and members of the Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition will be participating in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, according to a news release from police. Officers will be posted at the entrance to the Acme Market in the Bayshore Mall, 3845 Bayshore Road.
“During that time, residents can turn in any unwanted or expired prescription medicines or drugs to police officers,” according to the release. “The program is anonymous and individuals disposing of medications will not be required to produce identification.”
Officials encouraged residents to remove prescription labels if they contain any personal or identifying information; liquid products, such as cough medicines, should remain sealed in their original containers.
Syringes and other sharp instruments will not be accepted, police said.
“In addition to this one day annual event, Lower Township residents and visitors can dispose of any unwanted or expired prescription medications, at any time, in the Project Medicine Drop disposal box, located in the lobby of the Lower Township Police Department, in the Cape May County Airport Complex,” police said. “The drop box CANNOT accept liquids, medical waste or syringes.”
Residents can contact the department at 609-886-1619 with any questions or Steve Selby of the Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition at 609-522-5960.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
