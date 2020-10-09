Local law enforcement, community members host forum on racial healing in Atlantic County

Law enforcement, local community leaders and officials from Avanzar met Wednesday for a forum on racial healing in Atlantic County.
County Sheriff Eric Scheffler, along with leaders from the Pakistani, Bangladesh, African American, Hispanic, Vietnamese, Indian, white and law enforcement communities “discussed the importance of not allowing people to divide races through hate and fear and were committed to bringing everyone together as one,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
The forum focused on how law enforcement can help bridge the gap and heal relationships between law enforcement and communities of diverse ethnicities, according to the release.
During the meeting, which lasted over an hour, each participant spoke about their culture’s ideals and beliefs, officials said.
“You are not responsible for the cut if someone injures you; but your body takes on the responsibility to heal the wound,” Deborah Hamani, Director of Social Justice for Avanzar, told the participants.
All participants agreed that in order to move forward, people must heal themselves first, according to the release.
When diverse groups like this one have assembled to communicate, it gives him a strong belief that we are truly able to bring healing and unity to our communities, Scheffler said.
The group committed to hold several additional meetings prior to the National Day of Racial Healing on January 19, according to the release. W.K. Kellogg Foundation will host the event for the fifth consecutive year.
Avanzar, the Sheriff and community leaders believe that healing is the process of restoration and must be the starting point to truly improve race relations and transformation, officials said.
Officials encouraged everyone in the community to sign Avanzar’s petition for a New Jersey Day of Racial Healing at https://www.change.org/NJDayofRacialHealing and to join the National Day of Racial Healing event that will be held remotely. Anyone can register for the event or find more information at https://healourcommunities.org/day-of-racial-healing/.
For more information about Avanzar, contact Fran Wise at 609-601-9925, extension 1028. For information about their free and confidential services including 24-hour Crisis and Support Hotline, dial 800-286-4184 or 609-646-6767, text 609-569-5437 or visit avanzarnow.org. Reach the Sheriff’s Office at 609-909-7200.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
