Local law enforcement, community members host forum on racial healing in Atlantic County

Law enforcement, local community leaders and officials from Avanzar met Wednesday for a forum on racial healing in Atlantic County.

County Sheriff Eric Scheffler, along with leaders from the Pakistani, Bangladesh, African American, Hispanic, Vietnamese, Indian, white and law enforcement communities “discussed the importance of not allowing people to divide races through hate and fear and were committed to bringing everyone together as one,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The forum focused on how law enforcement can help bridge the gap and heal relationships between law enforcement and communities of diverse ethnicities, according to the release.

During the meeting, which lasted over an hour, each participant spoke about their culture’s ideals and beliefs, officials said.

“You are not responsible for the cut if someone injures you; but your body takes on the responsibility to heal the wound,” Deborah Hamani, Director of Social Justice for Avanzar, told the participants.

All participants agreed that in order to move forward, people must heal themselves first, according to the release.