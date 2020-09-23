CAMDEN — A Linwood counselor pleaded guilty Tuesday to paying $4,000 in 2018 to a man, whom she thought was a hitman, to assault her ex-boyfriend.
Diane Sylvia, 60, of Somers Point, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez in federal court to an information charging her with one count of solicitation to commit a crime of violence with the intent to seriously injure another, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito.
The charge carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison and a fine of $125,000. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 27.
Sylvia, a licensed clinical social worker with a private mental health counseling practice in Linwood, asked one of her patients in September 2018 if he could recommend someone to her so that she could have her ex-boyfriend assaulted, according to the release. She had reason to believe he was formerly involved in organize crime.
An undercover FBI agent, posing as a hitman, met with Sylvia, officials said. In recorded meetings in her office and in telephone conversations, Sylvia described how she wanted the purported hitman to punch her ex-boyfriend’s face and break his arm, telling him that her ex-boyfriend had stolen money from her and was extorting her.
On Oct. 31, 2018, Sylvia met with the undercover agent in her office and paid him $4,000 to carry out the assault, according to the release. The agent told Sylvia to get rid of the pre-paid cell phone that she was using to communicate with him, and she asked the purported hitman if she should throw the phone off the Ocean City Bridge.
After the meeting, Sylvia was arrested by FBI agents, officials said.
Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr. in Newark, with the investigation leading to the plea.
The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick C. Askin of the Camden Division.
