WILDWOOD — An investigation into a city police officer’s use of force during an arrest earlier this month remains ongoing.
Asked Tuesday via email for details about the officer involved, including his name, and if he is still working or if he is on paid or unpaid suspension during the investigation, Cape May Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said that he is waiting permission from the state Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability to release information.
The Press of Atlantic City reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for comment.
WILDWOOD — A woman claiming to be the mother of a man who was repeatedly punched by a city p…
A widely-shared video of a July 12 arrest in the city shows a white officer punching a prone Black man with both fists between 3 and 3:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue, according to previous reports.
The objective of the preliminary investigation is to determine whether the actions of the arresting officer or officers potentially violated the use of justifiable force to effect an arrest or any related criminal statutes, Sutherland said in a statement announcing the investigation following the incident.
This is not the first time the department has been under scrutiny for an officer’s use of force.
Two years ago, a video of Emily Weinman, of Philadelphia, being violently arrested on the beach over Memorial Day weekend made international news after the footage taken by a bystander appeared online.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Philadelphia woman who was charged with assaulting a police offic…
She ended up pleading guilty to a disorderly person’s offense after she was originally charged with aggravated assault by spitting bodily fluids at/on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction and minor in possession of alcohol.
The three Class II, or seasonal, officers involved in the arrest, Thomas Cannon, John Hillman and Robert Jordan, did not face criminal charges.
Weinman has since filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Camden, alleging she was “brutally and senselessly assaulted” by police in front of her 18-month daughter on Memorial Day weekend in 2018.
In 2019, there were 79 complaints filed against city police officers, according to three pages of professional standards summary report forms posted on the department's website, including 7 citizen complaints of excessive force. Of those complaints, three were exonerated and four were not sustained.
Generally, an exonerated disposition means that the alleged incident did happen, but the actions of the officer were found to be justified, while not sustained can mean that an investigation did not end clearly proving or disproving an allegation.
While many police departments publish a report each year detailing crime statistics, internal affairs data and community policing efforts, an Open Public Records Act request for these reports from the city for 2015 to present came back with only 2015.
This has to stop wildwood cops be wilding out share this pic.twitter.com/JGR33R5HMo— Jeff (@JeffPilla6) July 12, 2020
In 2015, there were 11 excessive force complaints against officers, according to that year’s report. Of the total, eight were exonerated, two were marked active and one was not sustained.
Officials have urged anyone who has video or photographic footage of the events to contact the prosecutor’s Professional Standards Unit at 609-465-1135.
