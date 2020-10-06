Husband charged with murder in fatal beating of wife in Glassboro

A 79-year-old Glassboro man was charged with murder after fatally beating his wife in their home last week, authorities said Tuesday.

Stanley Wilson confessed to pummeling his wife, Sarah, 76, with his fists in her chest, back and head during an argument in their home in the 100 block of Somerset Road, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest. It did not say what the argument was about.

Glassboro police were dispatched to the home Thursday for a report of an unconscious woman and found Sarah Wilson dead inside, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said.

The Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of her death to be blunt force trauma to the chest.

Wilson is being held in the Salem County jail, the Prosecutor's Office said.

No attorney was listed for him in court records.