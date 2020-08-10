EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating the apparent homicide of a 38-year-old homeless man whose body was found Thursday on the grounds of the Mount Calvary Cemetery.
The Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and Egg Harbor Township Police Department are investigating the death of Fausto Garcia, the prosecutor's office announced Monday.
The case is being treated as a homicide investigation.
Garcia's body was discovered by a passerby around 3 p.m. Thursday. The passerby then flagged down township police. An autopsy completed the next day determined the cause of death to be blunt force lacerations to the head and a deep incised wound to the neck.
"With so much going on in our world today, some tend to forget that there are bad people out there doing bad things," said Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner in a statement Monday. "Although this victim was homeless, he deserved better. The Major Crimes Unit is committed to finding the person, or people, responsible for Mr. Garcia’s murder."
Anyone with information involving serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.
