Hamilton Township to launch its own investigation into Mizpah fire company

• Cease immediately all funding of the Mizpah fire company, and freeze immediately all financial assets

• Have police Chief Greg Ciambrone coordinate with other local fire companies and mutual-aid departments to continue to provide fire services to the Mizpah area of the township

• Direct Township Administrator Arch Liston to coordinate an investigation of the financial operations and physical inventory of the Mizpah company in coordination with the Prosecutor's Office, the Police Department and with any and all other professional assistance needed.

+2 Early morning house fire kills one in Hamilton Township HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A house fire killed a Landis Avenue resident early Thursday, police said.

• Direct Liston to determine the legitimacy and accuracy of the allegations brought forth in coordination with the Prosecutor's Office, the Police Department and with any and all other professional assistance needed and bring all findings to the committee to make informed decisions on future spending on all fire operations in the township.

During the public comment portion, one of the residents expressed concern that the Mizpah firehouse could be shut down for more than a year.

Mayor Art Schenker said he hoped to hear from the Prosecutor's Office "in the next day or two."