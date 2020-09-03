CRASH
NICHOLAS HUBA Staff Writer

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Township police advised drivers to avoid a section of Route 606 Thursday morning following two crashes.

There were two separate crashes on the route near the Atlantic County Park at Lake Lenape, according to a news release from police.

Officials asked drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route if possible.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

