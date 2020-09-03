HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Township police advised drivers to avoid a section of Route 606 Thursday morning following two crashes.
There were two separate crashes on the route near the Atlantic County Park at Lake Lenape, according to a news release from police.
Officials asked drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route if possible.
