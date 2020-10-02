Hamilton Township mayor seeks to reassure residents after Mizpah firefighter arrests

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Mayor Art Schenker wants residents to maintain their faith in the township’s firefighters in the wake of two arrests made this week at the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company.
Mizpah fire Chief Jay Davenport II and firefighter Craig Paxton were charged with official misconduct, conspiracy and theft, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Thursday. The investigation was connected to allegations of the creation of one or more unauthorized accounts at NAPA Auto Parts, using the fire company’s funds and tax-exempt status, authorities said.
“I do not want the alleged actions of a few to tarnish the reputations of the many that volunteer their time and do a great job,” Schenker said in a statement about the township’s five volunteer companies. “On behalf of the Township Committee, I want to thank the Township of Hamilton Volunteer Fire Departments for their commitment to the residents of our Township.”
MAYS LANDING — The chief of the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company and another member have been c…
Davenport and Paxton, both 38, were released on summonses, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. They are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 28.
In the meantime, the township has closed the Mizpah firehouse and voted to temporarily seize and secure township-owned vehicles, equipment and supplies, cease immediately all funding of the company and freeze all financial assets.
The township is investigating the fire company alongside the Prosecutor’s Office.
Township officials have said there will not be an interruption in service for residents during the time Mizpah is closed, citing the proximity of nearby fire companies. They also said they intend to keep the firehouse as a polling station on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.