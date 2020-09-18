GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a report of a gunshot Friday near the Galloway Charter School on Route 9.
Officers responded to the school about 1:35 p.m. after a teacher reported hearing a single gunshot, police said in a news release. The school was locked down, and police found nothing after searching the school grounds and surrounding areas.
A resident in the area reported hearing a series of loud bangs, but the department has been unable to confirm the report of gunshots. No injuries were reported.
The lockdown was lifted about 2:30 p.m. Two officers remained on the scene to assist with dismissal, police said.
No further information was available.
