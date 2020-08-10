ATLANTIC CITY — Two motor vehicle stops Sunday resulted in the recovery of two guns and the arrest of one city resident and three Maryland residents, police said Monday.
At 2:11 a.m., Officer Ivaylo Ivanov conducted a motor vehicle stop in the 200 block of North Tennessee Avenue, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a news release. Kenshabba Brookens, 26, of Atlantic City, was arrested after Ivanov found a loaded handgun and marijuana inside the vehicle.
At 12:56 p.m., Officers Corey Treadway and Matthew Talavera conducted a motor vehicle stop in the first block of North Michigan Avenue, Fair said.
The driver, Jonathan Garcia, was arrested along with his passengers Justin Brooks and Justin McDonald after a handgun and more than 50 grams of marijuana were found in the vehicle, Fair said.
The gun had no serial number or an identifying mark by a federal firearms manufacturer, Fair said.
Brookens was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Fair said. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
Garcia, 20, of Baltimore, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, possession of a large-capacity magazine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
Brooks, 20, of Baltimore, was charged with possession of CDS and possession with intent to distribute, Fair said.
McDonald, 20, of Middle River, Maryland, was charged with possession of CDS and possession with intent to distribute, Fair said.
Brooks and McDonald were released on summonses with a future court date, Fair said.
