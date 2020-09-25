Goshen man dies after Thursday crash in Middle Township

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old man from the Goshen section of the township died Thursday morning after a crash, police said.
About 10:20 a.m., officers responded to Golf Club Road for a report of a single car crash, according to a news release from township police.
When they got there, officers found that a 2017 Jeep Renegade was driving north on the road when it ran off the roadway, crashing into a heavily wooded area, police said.
Jacob Pierri, the car’s only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The department’s Patrol Division, Major Crimes Unit and Crash Investigation Unit, with assistance from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office investigated. Also assisting on scene was the Court House Fire Department, county Sheriff's Department and county Fire Police.
