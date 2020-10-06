 Skip to main content
Galloway Township hit-and-run leads to arrest for gun and drugs
Galloway Township Police Department
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A township man was arrested Monday after officers found a gun and drugs on him following a pair of hit-and-run crashes, police said Tuesday.

After an investigation of the two hit-and-runs at 2:50 p.m. Monday at South Wrangleboro and Jimmie Leeds roads, Keith J. Ospina, 36, was charged with driving under the influence, police said in a news release.

A subsequent investigation and a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson semiautomatic handgun with a large-capacity magazine, as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Ospina was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a large-capacity magazine, possession of a weapon by persons not to have weapons, possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail pending court, police said.

