Galloway Township hit-and-run leads to arrest for gun and drugs

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A township man was arrested Monday after officers found a gun and drugs on him following a pair of hit-and-run crashes, police said Tuesday.
After an investigation of the two hit-and-runs at 2:50 p.m. Monday at South Wrangleboro and Jimmie Leeds roads, Keith J. Ospina, 36, was charged with driving under the influence, police said in a news release.
A subsequent investigation and a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson semiautomatic handgun with a large-capacity magazine, as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said.
Ospina was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a large-capacity magazine, possession of a weapon by persons not to have weapons, possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail pending court, police said.
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans. (l-r) Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. speak to a crowd of supporters.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans. (l-r) Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. speak to a crowd of supporters.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans. Steve Matteo, 29, of Egg Harbor Township shouts across the street as anti-trump protesters gather by the Inn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans. (l-r) Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. speak to a crowd of supporters.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. speak to a crowd of supporters Tuesday evening at the Historic Smithville Inn in Galloway Township. Also pictured, center background, is radio host Harry Hurley.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans. (l-r) Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. speak to a crowd of supporters.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Rich Kopala, of Absecon, and Deb Seides-Nelson, of Atlantic City, join other protesters outside the Smithville Inn during an appearance by Donald Trump Jr. On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Those who oppose President Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. gathered in Galloway Township last month.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans. Illinois resident Caroline Sarian, attending the protest while on vacation in Atlantic City.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Donald Trump Jr., a son and special adviser to President Donald Trump, speaks at the Historic Smithville Inn on Tuesday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans. Margate resident Tony Andaloro.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans. Brigantine resident Ellen Corapi.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans. Smithville resident Rita Jones.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans. Tom O'Connor, 61, from Galloway.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 22nd 2020, at the Historic Smithville Inn, protestors and supporters gathered as Donald Trump Jr. arrived to raise money and speak to Atlantic County Republicans.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
