Galloway Township hit and run accident leads to arrest for handgun and drugs

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old man, who lives here, was charged Monday with unlawful possession of a handgun, marijuana possession and other criminal offenses, according to news released Tuesday by police.
After the investigation of two hit-and-run accidents at 2:50 p.m. Monday at S. Wrangleboro and Jimmie Leeds roads, Keith J. Ospina was arrested for driving under the influence, police said.
A subsequent investigation and a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a .40 cal Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun, which contained a large-capacity magazine, police said.
A quantity of marijuana under 50 grams and controlled dangerous substance, also known as CDS, paraphernalia were also found in the vehicle, police said.
Besides the unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of marijuana and driving under the influence, Ospina also was charged with — possession of a large-capacity magazine, possession of a weapon (by persons not to have weapons) and possession of CDS paraphernalia, police said.
Ospina's charges were placed on a warrant, and he was sent into custody, pending court, police said.
