GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A township teenager was charged with aggravated assault Monday night after allegedly shooting a 27-year-old.

At 8:02 p.m., officers responded to building number six on Federal Court for a report of a fight involving several people and gunshots, according to a news release from police Lt. Christopher McGinty. There, officers spoke with witnesses who said that a vehicle had left with an injured man, whom they believed had been shot.

A short time later, police were told there was a man at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, with gunshot wounds, according to the release.

Jose Pacheco, 27, of the 300 block of Maria Loretta Lane, was eventually transferred to the trauma unit for AtlantiCare’s City Campus for treatment, police said.

Police reviewed CCTV footage recorded by surveillance cameras and identified the suspected shooter, a 17-year-old boy, and arrested him, according to the release.

Officials did not release the name of the teen, but said he was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He was remanded to Harborfields Youth Detention Center in Egg Harbor City pending court.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, county SWAT Team, township ambulance squad and the Bayview Fire Department also responded.

