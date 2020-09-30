 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Galloway police urge drivers to use caution, expect increased traffic due to LPGA Tour
0 comments

Galloway police urge drivers to use caution, expect increased traffic due to LPGA Tour

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Galloway Township Police Department
File

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police urged motorists to use caution over the next few days as both pedestrian and vehicle traffic increases to the Shoprite LPGA Tour.

The increases will be around Seaview Golf Resort, police said in a news release, specifically New York Road.

“Plan accordingly as there will be delays,” police said. “Please use caution when traveling in this area.”

The tour runs from Thursday through Sunday. 

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News