Galloway police urge drivers to use caution, expect increased traffic due to LPGA Tour

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police urged motorists to use caution over the next few days as both pedestrian and vehicle traffic increases to the Shoprite LPGA Tour.
The increases will be around Seaview Golf Resort, police said in a news release, specifically New York Road.
“Plan accordingly as there will be delays,” police said. “Please use caution when traveling in this area.”
The tour runs from Thursday through Sunday.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.