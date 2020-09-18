ATLANTIC CITY — A Galloway Township man was arrested Thursday after police say he attempted to lure a child into a vehicle.
Gaetano Reale, 59, was charged with luring a minor into a motor vehicle and several motor vehicle offenses, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a news release. Reale was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
At 8:25 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of North Delaware Avenue for a report of an attempted child luring, Fair said. Officer Adrian Nunez-Santos arrived to speak with the mother of a 12-year-old girl, who reported that she and her daughter were walking their dog when the girl walked toward a corner store alone.
The mother saw a vehicle approach her daughter and stop, Fair said. Her daughter stopped walking and was listening to the driver.
ATLANTIC CITY — A concerned citizen’s assistance led to the arrest Friday of a 30-year-old l…
The mother yelled to the driver, who immediately drove off, Fair said.
The child reported that Reale told her she was cute and asked if she wanted a ride, Fair said.
Nunez-Santos was provided with a description of the driver and his vehicle, Fair said. More than an hour later, Nunez-Santos saw the vehicle at South Carolina and Pacific avenues and pulled it over.
Reale was confirmed to be the man who spoke with the child and was arrested, Fair said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.