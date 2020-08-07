ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a wanted fugitive from New York on Wednesday after he fled the scene of a domestic dispute in the city.
At 11:53 a.m., officers responded to reports of the dispute at the Rodeway Inn in the 3200 block of Pacific Avenue, where the 911 caller reported that the suspect, Ramel Harris, 35, was armed with a handgun and knife, police said.
As officers were responding, surveillance center personnel watched Harris flee the area in the direction of the Boardwalk. Harris was then followed by surveillance cameras on the Boardwalk. Detectives Darrin Lorady and Nicholas Berardis confronted Harris in the beach block of Morris Avenue and arrested him after a brief struggle.
Harris, who initially provided officers a fake name, was found in possession of a knife, but officers who retraced his path did not find a gun.
He also had an active warrant for his arrest for robbery in New York City and was charged with being a fugitive from justice, unlawful possession of a weapon, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest.
