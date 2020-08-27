Little evidence of the shooting remained Friday morning. All that was left was bright yellow police tape wrapped around a handful of utility poles, the tails woven by the breeze through the high grasses at the marsh’s edge.
VENTNOR — State officials continue to investigate the killing of a Pennsylvania man, who was fatally shot by city police earlier this month after he allegedly advanced on officers with a broken glass bottle.
Amir Johnson, 30, of Wilkes-Barre, was shot and killed Aug. 6 during an encounter with police near the city’s border with Atlantic City.
Two people who knew the Pennsylvania man fatally shot last week by Ventnor police said Tuesd…
The Press of Atlantic City submitted an Open Public Records Act request shortly after the shooting for the body camera footage of the incident, but it has not yet been released.
A state records custodian said in an email Aug. 18 that officials would try to comply with the Attorney General’s directive mandating a 20-day turnaround for footage of fatal incidents involving police, setting the due date at Wednesday.
VENTNOR — A Pennsylvania man has been identified as the man fatally shot by city police last…
However, the custodian said Wednesday night the agency anticipated footage to be released on or before Sept. 25.
“ … we are continuing to research, review and redact the audio records and video footage of the incident to ensure that we comply with statutory, regulatory and executive order exemptions, and that we secure the privacy interests of those involved,” according to a email from the records custodian.
Since 2015, the Attorney General’s Office has required independent investigations of deaths that occur during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or when a death occurs while a suspect is in custody.
In January 2019, it became law for the Attorney General’s Office to conduct the investigations.
VENTNOR — The man fatally shot by city police Thursday evening was holding a broken glass bo…
At 4:16 p.m. Aug. 6, Ventnor and Atlantic City police responded to a 911 call reporting a man behaving erratically near Wellington and West End avenues, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
When officers got there, Johnson was walking in and out of the marshy area along the road, holding a broken bottle, officials have said. Officers tried to engage him and offer help, but he refused to comply with their commands, including requests to drop the bottle.
Johnson continued to walk back and forth on the road, where officers had stopped traffic, according to the release.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.