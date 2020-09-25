Footage of fatal shooting of man by Ventnor police expected Friday

VENTNOR — State officials are expected to release footage Friday of the August fatal shooting of Amir Johnson by city police.
Johnson, 30, of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, was shot and killed Aug. 6 during an encounter with police near the city’s border with Atlantic City. Officials allege he advanced on officers with a broken glass bottle.
The Press of Atlantic City submitted an Open Public Records Act request shortly after the shooting for body camera footage of the incident, but it has not been released.
A state records custodian said in an August email that officials would try to comply with the Attorney General’s directive mandating a 20-day turnaround for footage of fatal incidents involving police. However, the custodian later said the agency anticipated footage to be released on or before Friday.
Few details about the incident have been released by officials. A news release from the Attorney General’s Office shortly after the killing gave a rough timeline of the incident.
At 4:16 p.m. Aug. 6, Ventnor and Atlantic City police responded to a 911 call reporting a man behaving erratically near Wellington/West End avenues, according to the release.
When officers got there, Johnson was walking in and out of the marshy area along the road, holding a broken bottle, officials have said. Officers tried to engage him and offer help, but he refused to comply with their commands, including requests to drop the bottle.
Johnson continued to walk back and forth on the road, where officers had stopped traffic, according to the release.
About 4:30 p.m., he “advanced on officers” with the broken bottle in his hand and multiple officers fired their weapons, according to the release.
Johnson was fatally wounded, officials said. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead.
Since 2015, the Attorney General’s Office has required independent investigations of deaths that occur during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or when a death occurs while a suspect is in custody.
In January 2019, it became law for the Attorney General’s Office to conduct the investigations.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
