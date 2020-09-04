CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Florida woman accused of killing her mother two years ago to get a $90,000 inheritance has been ordered released from jail before trial.
Josephine A. Scheid, 37, of Sarasota, charged with murder in the 2018 death of Gabrielle Michaelis, 59, of Belleplain in Dennis Township, appeared virtually Friday morning before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. Delury.
During the hearing, her attorneys, John Zarych and Brenden Shur, successfully argued for her release pretrial, citing changes in evidence, including Michaelis’ cause of death.
“Detention is not appropriate here,” Zarych said. “ ... She’s been held in jail on a murder charge on a murder that she did not commit.”
Scheid is also charged with endangering, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, hindering and obstruction. The Dec. 3 indictment on those charges still stands.
Michaelis, who was under hospice care for terminal cancer in October 2018, died of a lethal mix of prescription medications, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Zarych argued Michaelis died of cancer, citing a forensic pathologist who reviewed the case.
Evidence presented to the court during previous hearings showed that Scheid had researched on a computer about how to carry out a death by application of certain medications.
“It has now come to the attention of the parties that at least the computer that was analyzed — that evidence did not predate the death of the decedent, but rather was obtained or accessed after the death of the decedent,” Delury said while delivering his decision. “It’s an important point.”
In addition, there are concerns about the chain of custody of the blood drawn during the investigation.
Chief Assistant Prosecutor Saverio Carroccia asked that Scheid remained detained, but also gave a list of recommended conditions if Delury decided to release her.
“In the grand scheme of the entire case, where we sit right now, it is a sliver of proof that the state no longer has,” he said. “Specifically, it is the drug research obtained from the forensic analysis of Miss Scheid’s computer post-dates the victim’s death rather than predates.”
As conditions of her release, Scheid must be fitted with an electronic monitoring device, which may not be available until Wednesday.
She must stay in Atlantic or Cape May county unless she is permitted to travel by the court, abide by a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew, is prohibited from contact with victims or witnesses in the case, and must report to court staff telephonically once every other week and in person once every other week, among other conditions.
Scheid was extradited from Florida in November.
Through a yearlong investigation, officials found Scheid, who had the power of attorney for her mother, contacted an attorney in the weeks before Michaelis died to find out how she could get a $90,000 inheritance from her grandmother’s estate, which was controlled by Michaelis, according to the affidavit.
Scheid “also sent a text message stating that she did not get paid until her mother dies and that maybe she should place a pillow over the victim’s face to suffocate her,” the document states.
She also told a friend she was thinking about over-medicating Michaelis, records show.
Scheid’s next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18. She is currently held in the Cape May County jail.
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Sheriff Nolan (center) speaking from inside a storage room.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Individuals who turn themselves in or are transported to facility come to this loading dock first.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Officer Patrick Netherby, Sherriff Bob Nolan, and Captain Charles Magill discuss prisoner admittance protocols inside the holding area.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Prison handbook to be issued to a new inmate.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Officer Patrick Netherby inside the laundry room.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
The Cape May County Jail now holds two prisoners for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, under a program recently extended for 10 years that allows county law enforcement to act as ICE agents.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Sheriff Bob Nolan inside the holding area.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Officer Patrick Netherby, Captain Charles Magill, and Sheriff Bob Nolan in the enclosed yard.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
Capt. Charles Magill stands inside a medium security cell at the new Cape May County Correctional Facility. The jail has five housing units that each can hold a maximum of 64 inmates.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press/
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Sheriff Bob Nolan, Officer Patrick Netherby, and Captain Charles Magill.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Sheriff Bob Nolan, Captain Charles Magill, and Officer Patrick Netherby inside the holding area.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Captain Charles Magill and Officer Patrick Netherby inside the laundry room.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Officer Patrick Netherby, Captain Charles Magill, and Sheriff Bob Nolan in the enclosed yard.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Officer Patrick Netherby and Sheriff Nolan inside the laundry room.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. A dormitory from the women’s unit.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Medium security cell #2.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Medium security cells.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press/
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Sheriff Bob Nolan stands inside of a padded solitary holding cell.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. The visitor's entrance.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Fresh paint blocks off an area of the floor, designating it as an area that prisoners be made aware of as a boundry.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Officer Patrick Netherby, Sherriff Bob Nolan, and Captain Charles Magill discuss prisoner admittance protocols inside the holding area.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Officer Patrick Netherby descends the stairs from the mezzanine level in the minimum security area.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Minimum security cells.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Captain Charles Magill.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Sheriff Nolan (center) speaking from inside a storage room.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Warden Donald Lombardo and Sheriff Bob Nolan
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Minimum security unit - a handbook issued to all occupants of the prison.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Officer Patrick Netherby stands on the mezzanine level of the minimum security area. Prisoners are not allowed to loiter in this area.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Sheriff Bob Nolan inside a secured shower area.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. A cell in the medical wing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Captain Charles Magill inside a medium security cell.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Captain Charles Magill stands by a bank of phones on a wall in the holding area.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Sheriff Bob Nolan inside the facility's laundry room.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Minimum security unit.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Warden Donald Lombardo and Sheriff Bob Nolan
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Officer Patrick Netherby inside the laundry room.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. The kitchen.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Sherriff Bob Nolan, and Captain Charles Magill discuss prisoner admittance protocols inside the holding area.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
Officer Patrick Netherby, Sheriff Robert Nolan and Capt. Charles Magill stand in the facility’s laundry room.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
Digital phones at the Cape May County Correctional Facility allow visitors to see and speak to inmates. People also can call inmates from outside the jail for $10.
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. A dentist office in the medical wing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Officer Patrick Netherby stands on the mezzanine level of the minimum security area. Prisoners are not allowed to loiter in this area.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Officer Patrick Netherby stands on the mezzanine level of the minimum security area. Prisoners are not allowed to loiter in this area.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Sheriff Bob Nolan inside the holding area.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
The new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press/
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Minimum security unit.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Officer Patrick Netherby, Captain Charles Magill, and Sheriff Bob Nolan in the enclosed yard.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. (l-r) Denis Brown of the Freeholders office speaks with Sheriff Nolan.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Sheriff Bob Nolan standing by a bank of digital phones used by the inmates inside their common area.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
A medium security housing unit has doors on the cells but inmates will be able to use the common area for most of the day.
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Sheriff Bob Nolan inside a secured shower area.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Officer Patrick Netherby inside a storage room.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
010819_nws_capemayjail
On January 7th, in Cape May Court House, the new Cape May County Correctional Facility is opened to members of the press. Officer Patrick Netherby inside the laundry room.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
