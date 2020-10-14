Ex-inmate charged with trying to use drones to smuggle contraband into Fort Dix prison

A Jersey City man was scheduled to be in court Wednesday for allegedly using drones to smuggle contraband, including tobacco and cellphone chargers, into the federal correctional facility at Fort Dix, officials said Tuesday.

Jason Arteaga Loayza, 29, also known as Juice, is facing charges of conspiracy to smuggle contraband and possession of heroin and fentanyl with intent to distribute, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Arteaga was charged in November 2019 and arrested by federal marshals in Vermont on Monday. His initial court appearance was before U.S. Magistrate John M. Conroy in Burlington, Vermont.

Two other men, Adrian Goolcharran, and Nicolo Denichilo, have been charged with participating in the scheme. They have been released on bail, authorities said.

The offenses charged in the complaint carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and maximum fine of $250,000 for the conspiracy count and 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine for the narcotics count.

According to court documents, the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Inspector General, obtained evidence that Arteaga, an inmate at Fort Dix from June 2017 to September 2018, participated in multiple drone deliveries of contraband between October 2018 and April 2019.