EMT Angela Nichols was presented with a certificate of commendation by Atlantic City Police Deputy Chief Bridget Pierce for saving a woman from a burning car after a crash.

ATLANTIC CITY — An emergency medical technician was recognized by city police Tuesday morning for rescuing an unconscious driver from a burning car after a crash last month.

Angela Nichols, who works at Exceptional Medical Transportation, was presented with a certificate of commendation by Deputy Chief Bridget Pierce, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“You disregarded your own safety and jumped into action,” the certificate reads. “Your quick thinking ultimately saved the driver from death or serious injury. You are to be commended for your dedication to duty and to the residents and visitors to the City of Atlantic City.”

Nichols was going to work July 2 when she saw the two-car crash in the 700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with one car engulfed in flames, police said. After unsuccessfully trying to break the car’s window, she used a window punch to break the glass and get unconscious Maria Huichapan-Soto, 44, out of the car.

Nichols then provided medical aid to the woman until additional medical personnel arrived, police said.

Both drivers were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Huichapan-Soto was charged with assault by auto, DWI and several motor vehicle offenses before she was released on a summons with a future court date.

