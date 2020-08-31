An Egg Harbor Township man was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder after a residential fire in Lakewood Township.
Jamal Preston, 25, has also been charged with four counts of aggravated arson for the Aug. 22 fire they believe he purposely set at the residence while it was occupied by three people, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Authorities determined Preston used an ignitable liquid and open flame to set the fire, the Prosecutor's Office said.
The prosecutor's Major Crime Unit-Arson Squad, the Ocean County Sheriff's Department's Crime Scene Investigation Unit, the county Fire Marshal's Office and the state Fire Marshals K-9 Unit investigated. Police departments in Lakewood, Egg Harbor Township, Berkeley Township and South Toms River also assisted.
Preston is at the Ocean County jail pending a detention hearing.
