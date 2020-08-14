EGG HARBOR TOWNHSIP — Police are investigating after a little girl’s fairy garden houses were allegedly stolen Thursday from the front of her home in the Bargaintown Section of the township.
The theft was reported to township police at 7:38 p.m., according to Lt. Michael Finnerty.
Police are investigating, he said, adding that the case was assigned to the department’s Detective Bureau.
A video of the incident, which appears to have been recorded on a home surveillance system, was posted Thursday to one of the township’s community Facebook groups.
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out for comment from to the woman who posted the video.
The video shows two women pulling into a driveway and parking before getting out of the car, picking up the fairy houses and then driving away.
