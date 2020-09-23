PLEASANTVILLE — An Egg Harbor Township man was injured Monday afternoon after driving into building, routing the residents from their home.
At 2:46 p.m., city police patrol units responded to the 1100 building of Falcon Drive for a report of a car into a building, according to a news release from police Capt. Matthew Hartman.
There, police found a 2007 Lexus, driven by Patrick McGovern-Allen, 19, that had lost control and left the roadway, crashing into the eastern end of the 1600 building, police said. The car was driven through the steps that provide access to the second floor apartments, destroying them, and also caused damage to the outer wall.
Firefighters from the city and neighboring Absecon got residents of one of the second floor apartments and their dogs out from a balcony using a laddter, police said.
The car and the exterior of the building were heavily damaged, police said. The interior of 1601 was also damaged and was deemed temporarily uninhabitable by the city’s Building and Code official.
McGovern-Allen suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene of the crash by Tricare EMS.
