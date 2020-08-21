An Egg Harbor Township man died over the weekend after a rollover crash in Montana that also left his wife injured.
Benjamin D. Clayton, 33, was killed and his wife, Kimberley, 29, was seriously injured after their SUV struck trees and rolled down a rocky embankment, the state Highway Patrol reported to the Daily Voice.
Clayton was driving on a rugged dirt road when he lost control of his vehicle on a curve, struck several trees and rolled down a 300-foot embankment, a spokesman for the agency told the outlet. Kimberly was able to crawl out of the SUV and call 911.
The area near Hungry Horse is very scenic, rustic and popular with fishermen and hikers, according to the report.
“Ben passed during a camping trip, where he and Kim were doing what they loved the most: spending time off-grid in some of the most beautiful places our country has to offer,” according to his obituary.
Clayton was a popular in the South Jersey music scene as a singer, guitarist and songwriter.
The crash remains under investigation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.