MAYS LANDING — Four men charged in an early Monday stabbing that left three injured on the casino floor of Tropicana Atlantic City are scheduled to appear for detention hearings this week.
Jabari Cummings, 30, and Tyevon Walker, 22, both of Brooklyn, New York; Delroy McNeil, 32, of Cary, North Carolina; and Shaun Laney, 25, of Machias, New York, are scheduled to appear virtually Friday morning before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Patricia M. Wild.
State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said Wednesday there was no updated information available about the incident, but that one of the men stabbed is still in serious condition after sustaining life-threatening injuries.
Officials did not release the names of two of the men who were injured in the incident. McNeil was one of the men stabbed, but was later released from AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, officials said.
At 2:57 a.m., State Police responded to the casino for a report of an altercation, as they have jurisdiction over casino floors.
Cummings was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, aggravated assault, possession of crack/cocaine, tampering with evidence and criminal attempt homicide.
McNeil was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, aggravated assault and criminal attempt homicide.
Laney and Walker were both charged with robbery.
All four men are currently in Atlantic County jail.
