MAYS LANDING — The detention hearing scheduled Thursday afternoon for the Brigantine man charged in his wife’s murder has been postponed.
Robert Declementi, 36, who is charged with murder in the Aug. 22 killing of his wife, Rachel, appeared virtually for the hearing before Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.
However, the hearing was postponed until Wednesday morning for Declementi’s lawyer, Steven Feldman, to receive and go over evidence in the case.
Also during the hearing, DeLury granted Feldman’s motion for the medical examiner to retain some of Rachel’s blood and hair, in case the defense seeks to test it by an expert.
Assistant Prosecutor Kathleen Robinson, who represents the state in the case, did not oppose the motion.
BRIGANTINE — Robert Declementi was covered in blood early Saturday in his city home, his wif…
At 4:26 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a home in the first block of Girard Place, where they found Rachel Declementi, 30, unconscious and bleeding from her head near the front door, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
An exam at the home showed Rachel had “multiple traumatic injuries to her head and face.”
Robert was also covered in blood and told officers that when Rachel came in she “told me she cheated on me with someone from Applebee’s,” according to the document.
An autopsy was scheduled for Monday. The manner and cause of Rachel Declementi’s death have not been released.
Robert Declementi is being held in the Atlantic County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.