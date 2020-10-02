Deputy Chief James Sarkos named officer in charge of Atlantic City police

ATLANTIC CITY — Deputy Chief James Sarkos will be in charge of the city’s Police Department until a permanent replacement is selected to step into recently retired Chief Henry White Jr.’s role, the state Department of Community Affairs and city officials said Friday.

Sarkos, of Linwood, now serves as “officer in charge” as of White’s retirement Thursday, according to a news release from the DCA, which has direct oversight of Atlantic City under the 2016 Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act.

The Press of Atlantic City reached out for clarification from the state for the difference between “officer in charge” and “acting chief,” and how long officials believe the process of replacing White will take, which, according to the release, has already begun.

“I am grateful for the confidence placed in me by city and state leadership,” Sarkos said. “Chief White and I have worked closely during his tenure, and I am eager to continue and expand upon his initiatives. I look forward to working with Atlantic City residents, the business community and governmental leaders as we continue to move Atlantic City forward. It is my honor to lead the department’s extraordinary men and women in this remarkable city.”