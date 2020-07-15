MAYS LANDING — A 54-year-old Pleasantville man was found lying dead in the road early Wednesday, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
At 1:03 a.m., Pleasantville police responded to a report of a body in the road at the Black Horse Pike and Chestnut Street, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement.
Rickie Jackson's body was found lying in the outer westbound lane of the pike, Tyner said.
ATLANTIC CITY — A 17-year-old male shooting victim was found dead Monday afternoon on Blaine…
Jackson had a medical bracelet on his wrist indicating he had recently been released from a hospital, Tyner said.
The prosecutor's Crash Investigations Unit will assist Pleasantville police, Tyner said.
Anyone with information about what may have caused Jackson's death can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7692.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.