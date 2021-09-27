 Skip to main content
Dead man found in vent at Pomona restaurant after apparent break-in attempt
Dead man found in vent at Pomona restaurant after apparent break-in attempt

Body found in Pomona restaurant ventilation system

First responders access the roof of Two Brothers From Italy restaurant in the Pomona Shopping Center in Galloway Township on Monday afternoon. Police say the body of a man was found in rooftop ventilation system earlier in the day. Emergency workers took some time in working out the best way to extricate the body, according to a witness. 

 Michelle Brunetti Post

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the death of an unidentified adult male, whose body was found caught in a ventilation system Monday morning at Two Brother’s From Italy Restaurant in the Pomona Shopping Center here.

An investigation found the dead man had attempted to gain entry into the restaurant via a rooftop exhaust fan and became trapped, police said.

The restaurant posted a notice on its Facebook page Monday saying that it will be closed until Wednesday and was sorry for the inconvenience.

Police did not release cause of death or a detailed description of the dead man.

Police Chief Donna Higbee said the restaurant had been broken into about three weeks ago, and access had been gained through the roof. It was unclear, however, if the vent system had been used in that break in.

Police were called to the scene just before 10 a.m. at 269 W. White Horse Pike.

Identification of the deceased male is pending investigation by both the Galloway Twp. Police Department, as well as the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information should contact Galloway Township Police at 609-652-3705.

Investigating Officers are Sgt. Jason Kiamos and Detective Thomas Guercioni.

Police were also assisted by the Pomona Fire Department, the Galloway Township Ambulance Squad and the Atlantic City Fire Department.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Montana rescuers praised in Amtrak derailment

Staff Writer

