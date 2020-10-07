Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office unveils new website

BRIDGETON — The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office unveiled a new website Tuesday, featuring interactive tools aimed at promoting a partnership between law enforcement and the community.

"Now is the time to reimagine public safety," county Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release. "By finding ways to ally with the community we are sworn to serve. It is our hope that this tool makes it easier to accomplish this goal."

The website includes a cloud-based network application that provides interactive community policing tools designed to promote a police/public partnership in public safety, according to the release.

Through the website, members of the community can ask questions, submit anonymous tips, file officer-related complaints or commendations, subscribe to alerts, search and download important documents, view wanted and missing persons flyers, discover agency community programs, follow news, apply for career opportunities, research use of force and internal affairs guidelines and share the locations of video cameras in the community, according to the release.

Lt. George Chopek, who has overseen the office’s Community Policing Unit since 2014, has a background in web development and “helped spark the concept,” according to the release.