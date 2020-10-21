 Skip to main content
Cumberland County prosecutor, Bridgeton police chief dispel rumors that missing Dulce Maria Alavez found dead
Cumberland County prosecutor, Bridgeton police chief dispel rumors that missing Dulce Maria Alavez found dead

emx_20200107_nws_dulce 10

Noema Alavez Perez, mother of Dulce Maria Alavez, clutches a picture of her daughter during a march to Bridgeton City Hall on Jan. 6.

 Charles J. Olson / for The Press/

BRIDGETON — Cumberland County and city law enforcement once again dispelled rumors late Tuesday that Dulce Maria Alavez, a young girl who went missing from City Park last year, had been found dead.

“A Facebook post circulating on social media is FALSE INFORMATION!” county Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a post on the agency’s Facebook page. “Information like this is a distraction to the investigation and causes unnecessary grief to the family of missing child Dulce Maria Alavez.”

The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to Webb-McRae and city police Chief Michael A. Gaimari Sr. for the status of the investigation into the girl’s disappearance.

A photo included with the post shows Dulce with “False Information” written in red capital letters across her face and chin, along with what appears to be a government seal in the upper right-hand corner. Underneath, in white type, it reads “It is with great sadness to report that Dulce Alavez has been found deceased. We will hold a press conference when we know all the details.”

Message from Prosecutor Webb-McRae: A Facebook post circulating on social media is FALSE INFORMATION! Information...

Posted by Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, NJ on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

“Posting false information under the false impression that it is comes from a law enforcement agency to cause alarm or harm to a grieving family is reprehensible,” Webb-McRae said in the post. “Any and all information relating to this investigation will come from a legitimate law enforcement source.”

Dulce, who would be 6-years-old now, disappeared from the park Sept. 16, 2019, while playing with her 3-year-old brother. Her mother, Noema Alavez Perez, then 19, was sitting in her car with an 8-year-old relative at the time.

State Police issued an Amber Alert for Dulce one day after she went missing. Since the girl’s disappearance, authorities have searched for her using dogs, helicopters and boats, to no avail.

This is not the first time officials have had to dispel rumors about Dulce being found dead.

In March, a rumor circulated that police in Austintown, Ohio, had found the girl’s body. Gaimari said it was false.

There have also been several citizen-led searches, flyer campaigns and vigils for the girl. Last month, the community marked the anniversary of the girl’s disappearance with an event at the ark, urging people to remember the girl and keep working to find her.

