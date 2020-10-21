Cumberland County prosecutor, Bridgeton police chief dispel rumors that missing Dulce Maria Alavez found dead

Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Dulce, who would be 6-years-old now, disappeared from the park Sept. 16, 2019, while playing with her 3-year-old brother. Her mother, Noema Alavez Perez, then 19, was sitting in her car with an 8-year-old relative at the time.
In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office marked the a…
State Police issued an Amber Alert for Dulce one day after she went missing. Since the girl’s disappearance, authorities have searched for her using dogs, helicopters and boats, to no avail.
This is not the first time officials have had to dispel rumors about Dulce being found dead.
In March, a rumor circulated that police in Austintown, Ohio, had found the girl’s body. Gaimari said it was false.
Bridgeton police chief dispels rumors of girl’s death
There have also been several citizen-led searches, flyer campaigns and vigils for the girl. Last month, the community marked the anniversary of the girl’s disappearance with an event at the ark, urging people to remember the girl and keep working to find her.
091420_nws_dulce
On September 13th 2020, In the Bridgeton City Park, Dulce's Day is held in rememberance of Dulce Alvaez, a 5 year who went missing in the park almost 1 year ago. Activities are planned for children as well as a candlelight vigil.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
091420_nws_dulce
On September 13th 2020, In the Bridgeton City Park, Dulce’s Day is held in rememberance of Dulce Alvaez, a 5 year who went missing in the park almost 1 year ago. Activities are planned for children as well as a candlelight vigil.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091420_nws_dulce
On September 13th 2020, In the Bridgeton City Park, Dulce's Day is held in rememberance of Dulce Alvaez, a 5 year who went missing in the park almost 1 year ago. Activities are planned for children as well as a candlelight vigil. Sierra Donnelly, 17, of Vineland, decorates a rock with a positive message.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091420_nws_dulce
On September 13th 2020, In the Bridgeton City Park, Dulce's Day is held in rememberance of Dulce Alvaez, a 5 year who went missing in the park almost 1 year ago. Activities are planned for children as well as a candlelight vigil. Adrian MaCario, 17, of Buena, pets Cece, a therapy dog specializing in disasters and trauma.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091420_nws_dulce
On September 13th 2020, In the Bridgeton City Park, Dulce's Day is held in rememberance of Dulce Alvaez, a 5 year who went missing in the park almost 1 year ago. Activities are planned for children as well as a candlelight vigil. Josua Lugo, 13, of Camden, pets therapy dog Abigail, a 7 year old shelter rescue.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091420_nws_dulce
A poster offering a reward for information on the location of Dulce Maria Alavez is pinned to a tree in Bridgeton City Park on Sunday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091420_nws_dulce
On September 13th 2020, In the Bridgeton City Park, Dulce's Day is held in rememberance of Dulce Alvaez, a 5 year who went missing in the park almost 1 year ago. Activities are planned for children as well as a candlelight vigil. Doris Edwards of Rosenhayn, writes a note to Dulce that the organizers are collecting with the hope of presenting it to her when she's found.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091420_nws_dulce
Volunteers hang up a banner sign with Dulce Maria Alavez’s information and contact information at Bridgeton’s City Park on Sunday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091420_nws_dulce
On September 13th 2020, In the Bridgeton City Park, Dulce's Day is held in rememberance of Dulce Alvaez, a 5 year who went missing in the park almost 1 year ago. Activities are planned for children as well as a candlelight vigil.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091420_nws_dulce
On September 13th 2020, In the Bridgeton City Park, Dulce's Day is held in rememberance of Dulce Alvaez, a 5 year who went missing in the park almost 1 year ago. Activities are planned for children as well as a candlelight vigil. Jessica Stafford, of Mullica Hill, quietly watches the volunteers setup for the event.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091420_nws_dulce
On September 13th 2020, In the Bridgeton City Park, Dulce's Day is held in rememberance of Dulce Alvaez, a 5 year who went missing in the park almost 1 year ago. Activities are planned for children as well as a candlelight vigil. (l-r) Jeremy Gutierrez, 17, and Sierra Donnelly, 17, both of Vineland, pet Cece, a therapy dog specializing in disasters and trauma.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091420_nws_dulce
On September 13th 2020, In the Bridgeton City Park, Dulce's Day is held in rememberance of Dulce Alvaez, a 5 year who went missing in the park almost 1 year ago. Activities are planned for children as well as a candlelight vigil. Jessica Stafford, of Mullica Hill, quietly watches the volunteers setup for the event.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091420_nws_dulce
On September 13th 2020, In the Bridgeton City Park, Dulce's Day is held in rememberance of Dulce Alvaez, a 5 year who went missing in the park almost 1 year ago. Activities are planned for children as well as a candlelight vigil.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091420_nws_dulce
Jackie Rodriguez takes a photo of a memorial set up for Dulce Maria Alavez on Sunday in Bridgeton’s City Park. View more photos from Sunday’s event at
. PressofAC.com
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091420_nws_dulce
On September 13th 2020, In the Bridgeton City Park, Dulce's Day is held in rememberance of Dulce Alvaez, a 5 year who went missing in the park almost 1 year ago. Activities are planned for children as well as a candlelight vigil.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091420_nws_dulce
On September 13th 2020, In the Bridgeton City Park, Dulce’s Day is held in rememberance of Dulce Alvarez, a 5 year who went missing in the park almost 1 year ago. Activities are planned for children as well as a candlelight vigil. A family friend, Jackie Rodriguez, speaks to the several media outlets present.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091420_nws_dulce
Jackie Rodriguez takes a photo of a memorial set up for Dulce.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091420_nws_dulce
On September 13th 2020, In the Bridgeton City Park, Dulce's Day is held in rememberance of Dulce Alvarez, a 5 year who went missing in the park almost 1 year ago. Activities are planned for children as well as a candlelight vigil. Doris Edwards of Rosenhayn, writes a note to Dulce that the organizers are collecting with the hope of presenting it to her when she's found.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091420_nws_dulce
On September 13th 2020, In the Bridgeton City Park, Dulce's Day is held in rememberance of Dulce Alvarez, a 5 year who went missing in the park almost 1 year ago. Activities are planned for children as well as a candlelight vigil.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 4
Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly addresses a group of supporters who marched to Bridgeton City Hall in support of missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 7
A woman named Stacey, who declined to offer her last name, holding flag, and members of the Alavez family and supporters meet with Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly, left, following a march to city hall in support of the missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 8
Members of the Alavez family, friends and supporters listen to Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly following a march to city hall in support of the missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 2
Noema Alavez Perez, mother of missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez, is greeted by Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly, following a march to Bridgeton City Hall in support of Dulce on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 10
Noema Alavez Perez, mother of Dulce Maria Alavez, clutches a picture of her daughter during a march to Bridgeton City Hall on Jan. 6.
Charles J. Olson / for The Press/
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 6
Members of the Alavez family are joined by friends and others during a march to Bridgeton City Hall in support of the missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez on Jan. 6.
Charles J. Olson / for The Press
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 5
Members of the Alavez family are joined by friends and others during a march to Bridgeton City Hall in support of the missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 1
Members of the Alavez family are joined by friends and others during a march to Bridgeton City Hall in support of the missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 9
Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly shakes hands with a group of supporters who marched to Bridgeton City Hall in support of missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 3
Noema Alavez Perez, mother of missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez, holds onto an enlarged picture of her daughter following a march to Bridgeton City Hall in support of Dulce on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 33
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 26
Members of the Alavez family and their supporters met with Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly following a march to city hall in support of missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 21
Members of the Alavez family and their supporters met with Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly following a march to city hall on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 27
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 44
Noema Alavez Perez, mother of missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez, holds onto an enlarged picture of her daughter following a march to Bridgeton City Hall in support of Dulce in January.
Charles J. Olson / for The Press
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 17
Members of the Alavez family and their supporters met with Bridgeton Albert Kelly following a march to city hall on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 25
Members of the Alavez family and their supporters met with Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly following a march to city hall in support of missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 30
Members of the Alavez family and their supporters met with Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly following a march to city hall in support of missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 14
Members of the Alavez family and their supporters met with Bridgeton Albert Kelly following a march to city hall on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 31
Members of the Alavez family and their supporters met with Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly following a march to city hall in support of missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 40
Members of the Alavez family and their supporters met with Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly following a march to city hall in support of missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 16
Members of the Alavez family and their supporters met with Bridgeton Albert Kelly following a march to city hall in support of missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 41
Members of the Alavez family and their supporters met with Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly following a march to city hall in support of missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 39
Members of the Alavez family and their supporters met with Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly following a march to city hall in support of missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 13
Members of the Alavez family and their supporters met with Bridgeton Albert Kelly following a march to city hall on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 42
Members of the Alavez family and their supporters met with Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly following a march to city hall in support of missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 12
Members of the Alavez family and their supporters met with Bridgeton Albert Kelly following a march to city hall on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 37
Members of the Alavez family and their supporters met with Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly following a march to city hall in support of missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 22
Members of the Alavez family and their supporters met with Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly following a march to city hall on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 19
Members of the Alavez family and their supporters met with Bridgeton Albert Kelly following a march to city hall on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 35
Members of the Alavez family and their supporters met with Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly following a march to city hall in support of missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 11
Members of the Alavez family and their supporters met with Bridgeton Albert Kelly following a march to city hall on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 34
Members of the Alavez family and their supporters met with Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly following a march to city hall in support of missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 23
Members of the Alavez family and their supporters met with Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly following a march to city hall on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 20
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 24
Members of the Alavez family and their supporters met with Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly following a march to city hall in support of missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 36
Members of the Alavez family and their supporters met with Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly following a march to city hall in support of missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 38
Members of the Alavez family and their supporters met with Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly following a march to city hall in support of missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 43
Members of the Alavez family are joined by friends and others during a march to Bridgeton City Hall in support of the missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 32
Members of the Alavez family and their supporters met with Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly following a march to city hall in support of missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 15
Members of the Alavez family and their supporters met with Bridgeton Albert Kelly following a march to city hall on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 28
Members of the Alavez family and their supporters met with Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly following a march to city hall in support of missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 18
Members of the Alavez family and their supporters met with Bridgeton Albert Kelly following a march to city hall on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
emx_20200107_nws_dulce 29
Members of the Alavez family and their supporters met with Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly following a march to city hall in support of missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez on Monday, January 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 11.jpg
A candlelight vigil for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held two months after her disappearance in Bridgeton on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 13.jpg
A candlelight vigil for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held two months after her disappearance in Bridgeton on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 14.jpg
A candlelight vigil for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held two months after her disappearance in Bridgeton on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 15.jpg
A candlelight vigil for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held two months after her disappearance in Bridgeton on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 16.jpg
A candlelight vigil for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held two months after her disappearance in Bridgeton on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 17.jpg
A candlelight vigil for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held two months after her disappearance in Bridgeton on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 18.jpg
A candlelight vigil for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held two months after her disappearance in Bridgeton on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 19.jpg
A candlelight vigil for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held two months after her disappearance in Bridgeton on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 20.jpg
A candlelight vigil for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held two months after her disappearance in Bridgeton on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 21.jpg
A candlelight vigil for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held two months after her disappearance in Bridgeton on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 22.jpg
A candlelight vigil for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held two months after her disappearance in Bridgeton on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 23.jpg
A candlelight vigil for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held two months after her disappearance in Bridgeton on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 24.jpg
A candlelight vigil for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held two months after her disappearance in Bridgeton on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 25.jpg
A candlelight vigil for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held two months after her disappearance in Bridgeton on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 26.jpg
A candlelight vigil for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held two months after her disappearance in Bridgeton on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 27.jpg
A candlelight vigil for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held two months after her disappearance in Bridgeton on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 28.jpg
A candlelight vigil for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held two months after her disappearance in Bridgeton on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 29.jpg
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 30.jpg
A candlelight vigil for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held two months after her disappearance in Bridgeton on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 31.jpg
A candlelight vigil for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held two months after her disappearance in Bridgeton on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 32.jpg
A candlelight vigil for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held two months after her disappearance in Bridgeton on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 33.jpg
A candlelight vigil for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held two months after her disappearance in Bridgeton on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 34.jpg
An enlarged photograph of the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, is displayed by Dulce's grandparents Camilo Perez and Norma Alavez Perez during a candlelight vigil for Dulce at the home of Annie Garrison on Saturday, November, 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 35.jpg
Noema Alavez Perez, mother of the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, holds a candle during a candlelight vigil for Dulce at the home of Annie Garrison on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 36.jpg
Camila Alavez Perez 8, an aunt of the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, holds candles during a candlelight vigil for Dulce at the home of Annie Garrison on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 37.jpg
Members of the Immaculate Conception Church in Bridgeton, including Bardo and Lidia Robles, right, pray during a candlelight vigil for the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, at the home of Annie Garrison on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 38.jpg
Members of the Immaculate Conception Church in Bridgeton, including Lidia Robles, right, pray during a candlelight vigil for the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, at the home of Annie Garrison on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 39.jpg
An enlarged photograph of the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, is displayed during a vigil for Dulce at the home of Annie Garrison in Bridgeton on Nov. 16.
Charles J. Olson / for The Press
111719_nws_dulce 40.jpg
A candlelight vigil for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held two months after her disappearance in Bridgeton on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 1.jpg
An photo of missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, is displayed by Dulce’s grandparents Camilo Perez and Norma Alavez Perez during a candlelight vigil Saturday.
Charles J. Olson / for the press
111719_nws_dulce 2.jpg
Camila Alavez Perez 8, an aunt of Dulce holds candles during the vigil.
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 4.jpg
Noema Alavez Perez, mother of the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, holds a candle during a vigil for Dulce at the home of Annie Garrison on Saturday in Bridgeton.
Charles J. Olson / for the press
111719_nws_dulce 5.jpg
Members of the Immaculate Conception Church in Bridgeton, including Bardo and Lidia Robles, right, pray during a candlelight vigil for the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, at the home of Annie Garrison on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 6.jpg
Members of the Immaculate Conception Church in Bridgeton, including Lidia Robles, right, pray during a candlelight vigil for Dulce.
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 7.jpg
A candlelight vigil for the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held at the home of Annie Garrison in Bridgeton on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 8.jpg
Camilo Perez, grandfather of the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, holds an enlarged photograph of Dulce during a vigil at the home of Annie Garrison in Bridgeton on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 9.jpg
Camila Alavez Perez 8, an aunt of the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, holds a sign in support of Dulce during a vigil at the home of Annie Garrison in Bridgeton on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce 10.jpg
Camila Alavez Perez 8, an aunt of Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, right, and Dulce’s grandmother Norma Alavez Perez arrive for a vigil for Dulce at the home of Annie Garrison on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
111719_nws_dulce3.jpg
An enlarged photograph of the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, is displayed during a vigil for Dulce at the home of Annie Garrison in Bridgeton on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 1
Noema Alavez Perez, mother of Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, is comforted by family and friends during a candlelight vigil for her missing daughter at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 41
A candlelight vigil for the missing 5-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 44
Eugenio Mendez, center, and daughter Cebastiana Cruz Mendez, 12, pray for the safe return of Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, during a candlelight vigil for the missing girl at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday. Below, some attendees wore shirts with the girl’s image.
Charles J. Olson / for the press
092319_nws_vigil 40
A candlelight vigil for the missing 5-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 43
People pray for the safe return of the missing Bridgeton girl, Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday
Charles J. Olson / for the press
092319_nws_vigil 45
Noema Alavez Perez, mother of Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, is comforted by family and friends during a candlelight vigil for her missing daughter at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 2
Norma Perez Alavez, center, grandmother of Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, prays during a candlelight vigil for her missing granddaughter at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Also pictured is Jessica Hernandez, of Buena, who organized the vigil. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 38
A candlelight vigil for the missing 5-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 39
A candlelight vigil for the missing 5-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 42
A candlelight vigil for the missing 5-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 3
Eugenio Mendez, center, and her daughter Cebastiana Cruz Mendez, 12, right, pray for then safe return of Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, during a candlelight vigil for the missing girl at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 34
A candlelight vigil for the missing 5-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 25
A candlelight vigil for the missing 5-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 23
A candlelight vigil for the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 35
A candlelight vigil for the missing 5-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 28
A candlelight vigil for the missing 5-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 19
A candlelight vigil for the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 37
A candlelight vigil for the missing 5-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 18
A candlelight vigil for the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 27
A candlelight vigil for the missing 5-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 24
A candlelight vigil for the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 21
A candlelight vigil for the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 29
A candlelight vigil for the missing 5-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 20
A candlelight vigil for the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 36
A candlelight vigil for the missing 5-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 31
A candlelight vigil for the missing 5-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 32
A candlelight vigil for the missing 5-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 6
People join hands and pray for the safe return of the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 11
People prayed for the safe return of the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, during a candlelight vigil at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 12
A candlelight vigil for the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 5
People pray for the safe return of the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 9
People pray for the safe return of the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, during a candlelight vigil at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 4
People pray for the safe return of the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 13
A candlelight vigil for the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 7
Some attendees wore an image of the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, on their shirts during a candlelight vigil at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 16
A candlelight vigil for the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 10
People pray for the safe return of the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, during a candlelight vigil at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 15
A candlelight vigil for the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 14
A candlelight vigil for the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was held at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
092319_nws_vigil 8
Father Matthew Weber, center, left, and other attendees hold hands and pray for the safe return of the missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, at Bridgeton City Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Contact: 609-272-7241 mbilinski@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.