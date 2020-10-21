Cumberland County prosecutor, Bridgeton police chief dispel rumors that missing Dulce Maria Alavez found dead

BRIDGETON — Cumberland County and city law enforcement once again dispelled rumors late Tuesday that Dulce Maria Alavez, a young girl who went missing from City Park last year, had been found dead.

“A Facebook post circulating on social media is FALSE INFORMATION!” county Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a post on the agency’s Facebook page. “Information like this is a distraction to the investigation and causes unnecessary grief to the family of missing child Dulce Maria Alavez.”

The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to Webb-McRae and city police Chief Michael A. Gaimari Sr. for the status of the investigation into the girl’s disappearance.

A photo included with the post shows Dulce with “False Information” written in red capital letters across her face and chin, along with what appears to be a government seal in the upper right-hand corner. Underneath, in white type, it reads “It is with great sadness to report that Dulce Alavez has been found deceased. We will hold a press conference when we know all the details.”