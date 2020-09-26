Cumberland County judge orders pause on impending layoffs at jail

BRIDGETON — A Superior Court Judge on Thursday ordered a pause on impending layoffs at the Cumberland County jail, set to take place in November after county officials scrapped a plan for a new $65 million jail and announced the impending closure of the current facility.

Judge Benjamin C. Telsey issued an order to show cause in a case filed by PBA Local 231, the union that represents correctional police officers at the jail, against the county and its freeholder board, according to a news release from the local’s attorney.

The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to county officials for comment.

“Judge Telsey’s ruling is extremely encouraging for our hard-working members and the taxpayers of Cumberland County,” said Stuart Alterman, the attorney representing the local.

The order stops county officials from laying off any members of the local for the time being and scheduled a 9 a.m. Oct. 19 hearing.

Ongoing dispute

It’s the latest friction between corrections officers at the jail and county officials.