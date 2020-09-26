Cumberland County judge orders pause on impending layoffs at jail

BRIDGETON — A Superior Court Judge on Thursday ordered a pause on impending layoffs at the Cumberland County jail, set to take place in November after county officials scrapped a plan for a new $65 million jail and announced the impending closure of the current facility.
Judge Benjamin C. Telsey issued an order to show cause in a case filed by PBA Local 231, the union that represents correctional police officers at the jail, against the county and its freeholder board, according to a news release from the local’s attorney.
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to county officials for comment.
“Judge Telsey’s ruling is extremely encouraging for our hard-working members and the taxpayers of Cumberland County,” said Stuart Alterman, the attorney representing the local.
The order stops county officials from laying off any members of the local for the time being and scheduled a 9 a.m. Oct. 19 hearing.
Ongoing dispute
It’s the latest friction between corrections officers at the jail and county officials.
Freeholder Director Joseph Derella has cited criminal justice reform and the COVID-19 pandemic as driving forces for canceling the new jail project, as well as closing the county’s current facility, floating a plan to send inmates to other counties. Last month, county officials sent a letter to the state Civil Service Commission notifying of the possible 121 layoffs at the jail, set to take place Nov. 3.
No hard dates or deadlines have been made public, and the freeholder board hasn’t voted on the issue. So far, the new jail project has cost more than $13.3 million, according to data provided by the Cumberland County Improvement Authority.
And, this past week, county Freeholder Jack Surrency, a Democrat, called on state officials to investigate the possible mishandling of the millions of dollars in county bond funds that still have not been canceled for the new jail project.
Alterman, who filed a complaint to contest the county’s layoff plan Wednesday, said freeholders failed to vote on the layoff plan prior to it being sent to the Civil Service Commission.
“The board has completely shirked their responsibility as the appointing authority to hold a public hearing and vote on the layoff plan,” said Alterman.
PHOTOS of the Cumberland County jail union protest over impending layoffs
