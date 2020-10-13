Cumberland County jail warden, administrators acted with 'gross negligence' in releasing man with ICE detainer, attorney says

Dominguez-Trejo, 29, whose current address is listed as the 600 block of Cherry Street in Vineland but who was born in Mexico, was charged Aug. 12, 2019, with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal restraint.

He was released from the jail Aug. 23, 2019, after both U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Mount Laurel office and the agency’s Pacific Enforcement Response Center lodged detainers for him.

He remains at large, according to the agency.

Alterman, who called Dominguez-Trejo “a dangerous criminal” during the conference, said that in releasing him “ ... the jail administration failed the public, failed in their mission and failed to provide for public safety.”

Documents distributed to media after the conference appear to be an immigration detainer and a warrant for arrest of alien for Dominguez-Trejo, both on Department of Homeland Security letterhead and signed by an immigration officer.

Included was a redacted report from an officer detailing Dominguez-Trejo’s release, including that ICE officials showed up at the jail to pick him up less than three hours after he left the facility.