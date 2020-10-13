Cumberland County jail warden, administrators acted with 'gross negligence' in releasing man with ICE detainer, attorney says

BRIDGETON — An attorney representing correctional police officers at the Cumberland County jail Tuesday called for the facility’s warden and administrative staff to be investigated after they allegedly acted with “gross negligence” and “malfeasance” in releasing a man charged with aggravated sexual assault last summer who was also wanted by federal immigration authorities.
“The important thing to understand here is, is that the Cumberland County jail had all the appropriate information, had all the appropriate documentation with which to detain this inmate so that ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) could come and pick up the inmate,” said Stuart Alterman, lawyer for PBA Local 231, during a press conference held via Zoom. “ …The Cumberland County Department of Corrections should never have released this inmate.”
Alterman called for the state Attorney General’s Office, as well as the U.S. Department of Justice, to investigate.
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to county spokeswoman Jody Hirata and jail Warden Richard Smith for comment.
The inmate, Luciano Dominguez-Trejo, is still wanted by federal officials for removal, according to the ICE website.
Dominguez-Trejo, 29, whose current address is listed as the 600 block of Cherry Street in Vineland but who was born in Mexico, was charged Aug. 12, 2019, with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal restraint.
He was released from the jail Aug. 23, 2019, after both U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Mount Laurel office and the agency’s Pacific Enforcement Response Center lodged detainers for him.
He remains at large, according to the agency.
Alterman, who called Dominguez-Trejo “a dangerous criminal” during the conference, said that in releasing him “ ... the jail administration failed the public, failed in their mission and failed to provide for public safety.”
Documents distributed to media after the conference appear to be an immigration detainer and a warrant for arrest of alien for Dominguez-Trejo, both on Department of Homeland Security letterhead and signed by an immigration officer.
Included was a redacted report from an officer detailing Dominguez-Trejo’s release, including that ICE officials showed up at the jail to pick him up less than three hours after he left the facility.
Alterman defended the officer’s actions as following orders, placing blame on Smith and administrators for releasing Dominguez-Trejo “wrongfully.”
“These documents were all signed off by the appropriate ICE officials,” Alterman said. “When these documents were provided to the Cumberland County Department of Corrections, they should have kept this particular inmate. They should have never released the inmate. And, most certainly, the release of the inmate caused public safety to be jeopardized, all through the malfeasance and gross negligence, again, in our opinion, caused by the jail administrators and warden.”
For several months, tension and infighting has grown between county officials and jail staff over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and recent decisions to scrap a $65 million project for a new jail and to close the current facility, with plans to send inmates to neighboring counties and layoff over 100 officers.
