 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cumberland County jail warden, administrators acted with 'gross negligence' in releasing man with ICE detainer, attorney says
0 comments
top story

Cumberland County jail warden, administrators acted with 'gross negligence' in releasing man with ICE detainer, attorney says

{{featured_button_text}}

BRIDGETON — An attorney representing correctional police officers at the Cumberland County jail Tuesday called for the facility’s warden and administrative staff to be investigated after they allegedly acted with “gross negligence” and “malfeasance” in releasing a man charged with aggravated sexual assault last summer who was also wanted by federal immigration authorities. 

“The important thing to understand here is, is that the Cumberland County jail had all the appropriate information, had all the appropriate documentation with which to detain this inmate so that ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) could come and pick up the inmate,” said Stuart Alterman, lawyer for PBA Local 231, during a press conference held via Zoom. “ …The Cumberland County Department of Corrections should never have released this inmate.”

Alterman called for the state Attorney General’s Office, as well as the U.S. Department of Justice, to investigate.

The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to county spokeswoman Jody Hirata and jail Warden Richard Smith for comment.

The inmate, Luciano Dominguez-Trejo, is still wanted by federal officials for removal, according to the ICE website.

Dominguez-Trejo, 29, whose current address is listed as the 600 block of Cherry Street in Vineland but who was born in Mexico, was charged Aug. 12, 2019, with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal restraint.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He was released from the jail Aug. 23, 2019, after both U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Mount Laurel office and the agency’s Pacific Enforcement Response Center lodged detainers for him.

He remains at large, according to the agency.

Alterman, who called Dominguez-Trejo “a dangerous criminal” during the conference, said that in releasing him “ ... the jail administration failed the public, failed in their mission and failed to provide for public safety.”

Documents distributed to media after the conference appear to be an immigration detainer and a warrant for arrest of alien for Dominguez-Trejo, both on Department of Homeland Security letterhead and signed by an immigration officer.

Included was a redacted report from an officer detailing Dominguez-Trejo’s release, including that ICE officials showed up at the jail to pick him up less than three hours after he left the facility.

Alterman defended the officer’s actions as following orders, placing blame on Smith and administrators for releasing Dominguez-Trejo “wrongfully.”

“These documents were all signed off by the appropriate ICE officials,” Alterman said. “When these documents were provided to the Cumberland County Department of Corrections, they should have kept this particular inmate. They should have never released the inmate. And, most certainly, the release of the inmate caused public safety to be jeopardized, all through the malfeasance and gross negligence, again, in our opinion, caused by the jail administrators and warden.”

For several months, tension and infighting has grown between county officials and jail staff over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and recent decisions to scrap a $65 million project for a new jail and to close the current facility, with plans to send inmates to neighboring counties and layoff over 100 officers.

Luciano Dominguez-Trejo

Dominguez-Trejo

 Vineland police / provided

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News