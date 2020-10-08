Cumberland County freeholder calls for public hearing, vote on jail closure

BRIDGETON — A Cumberland County freeholder has called on the board’s director to cancel an emergency meeting slated for Friday and asked that a public hearing be held on the closure of the county’s jail.
“County government should not operate in the shadows of a Friday night meeting,” said Freeholder Jack Surrency, a Democrat. “We need a public hearing and we need time for the other branches and levels of government to weigh-in on this important matter.”
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to county officials for comment.
In a letter to Freeholder Director Joseph Derella dated Wednesday, Surrency argues that decisions made over the past months — primarily the cancelation of the county’s new jail project and the closure of the current facility — were made without a public hearing or vote.
“I’ve been clear in my opposition to closing the jail — but neither the inmates, nor their families and counsel, nor tax paying public and bondholders have not had an opportunity to be heard, and be a part of any type of conversation and or discussion on such an important matter,” Surrency said. “In fact, these decisions have been made under some sort of a dark shadow within a veil of secrecy.”
Surrency also alluded to an FBI investigation currently underway, looking into the Cumberland County Improvement Authority.
A spokeswoman for the FBI answered “no comment” last month to questions about a possible investigation at the CCIA from The Press.
“Please cancel Friday’s emergency meeting, hold a public hearing on the jail, and allow the other levels and branches of government to weigh-in before we hold a vote,” Surrency ends his letter.
Since at least May, infighting has grown among county officials over Department of Corrections reforms in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as scrapping the $65 million new jail project and, most recently, the announcement that the county’s current facility will close.
Last month, Surrency called on state officials to investigate the possible mishandling of the bond funds for the new project.
Derella has cited criminal justice reform and the coronavirus pandemic as driving forces for canceling the new jail project, as well as closing the county’s current facility, floating a plan to send inmates to other counties. County officials in August sent a letter to the state Civil Service Commission notifying of the possible 121 layoffs at the jail, set to take place Nov. 3.
No hard dates or deadlines have been made public, and the freeholder board hasn’t voted on the issue. So far, the new jail project has cost more than $13.3 million, according to data provided by the Cumberland County Improvement Authority. However, bonds for the project have not yet been canceled.
