Cumberland County freeholder calls for investigation into possible mishandling of $65 million in county bonds after jail project scrapped
Cumberland County freeholder calls for investigation into possible mishandling of $65 million in county bonds after jail project scrapped

Cumberland County jail

Cumberland County jail

BRIDGETON — A Cumberland County Freeholder called on state officials Wednesday to investigate the possible mishandling of $65 million in county bond funds after the new jail project was scrapped.

“How do we cancel a capital construction project without a single vote and yet not cancel the bonds connected to the project,” said Freeholder Jack Surrency, a Democrat. “That makes no sense and leads me to believe that there’s more to the story.”

The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to county officials for comment.

In a letter to acting State Comptroller Kevin Walsh, Surrency outlined the jail project’s history, from the Oct. 21 groundbreaking to the July announcement by Freeholder Director Joseph Derella that the project was on indefinite hold.

Surrency asked Walsh’s office to “conduct a full and thorough investigation into the cancellation of the jail project and the potential improper use of the $65 million in bond funds,” according to the letter.

Derella has cited criminal justice reform the COVID-19 pandemic as driving forces for canceling the new jail project, as well as closing the county’s current facility, floating a plan to send inmates to other counties. Most recently, county officials in August sent a letter to the state Civil Service Commission notifying of the possible 121 layoffs at the jail, set to take place Nov. 3.

No hard dates or deadlines have been made public, and the freeholder board hasn’t voted on the issue.

So far, the new jail project has cost more than $13.3 million, according to data provided by the Cumberland County Improvement Authority. However, bonds for the project have not yet been canceled.

“I’m looking for answers, as is every taxpayer in the county,” said Surrency. “These actions by the county don’t add up and they deserve a full and complete investigation to bring to these details to light.”\

