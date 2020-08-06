In the beginning of April, Patrice Clemons got a call from an administrator at Southern Stat…
BRIDGETON — There are over 700 inmates at South Woods State Prison confirmed to have COVID-19, state data show.
state Department of Corrections dashboard, which shows cases in facilities throughout New Jersey, shows increases in confirmed inmate cases at all three South Jersey DOC facilities, all in Cumberland County. However, no new inmate deaths have been reported.
The dashboard does not include data on recoveries.
In addition to South Woods, there are Southern State Correctional Facility and Bayside State Prison, both in Maurice River Township.
South Woods still leads state facilities in total number of cases with 709, according to the dashboard. There are 82 and 162 at Bayside and Southern State, respectively.
And, while officials have confirmed seven fatalities connected to the disease at South Woods so far, there have been no deaths reported at Southern State or Bayside.
The facility recorded its first inmate death attributed to the pandemic in April.
Asked for the identity of the inmates and details of their incarceration, Matthew Schuman, spokesman for the DOC, said due to medical privacy reasons, he could not disclose a specific individual’s personal information.
Officials have also confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in correctional staff. So far, Bayside has recorded five, with 35 and 80 for South Woods and Southern State, respectively.
South Woods has a total of 3,343 inmates, while Bayside and Southern State have 1,423 and 1,650, respectively, according to state data.
All inmates at state DOC facilities have been tested, with a number of lab results still pending, according to the dashboard.
The Marmora section of Upper Township was among the areas hardest hit by Tropical Storm Isaias, which spawned a tornado that cut a path across the Garden State Parkway through the mainland Cape May County community.
Ruth Hoath talks about the damage to her car and mobile home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit the Pine Hill Mobile Home in Marmora Wednesday 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Ruth Hoath talks about the damage to her car and mobile home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit the Pine Hill Mobile Home in Marmora Wednesday 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Ruth Hoath says the tornado spawned from Tropical Storm Isaias sent a tree onto her car at the Pine Hill Mobile Home Park in Upper Township.
Cleanup underway after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cleanup underway after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Christine Thomson talks about the Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit her Pine Hill Mobile Home in Marmora Wednesday 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cleanup underway after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cleanup underway after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cleanup underway after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cleanup underway after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
A power line was taken down by a tree on Hammonton's Spruce Street.
Trees all over Hammonton came down on power lines, cars and a few homes.
Richard Tkatch, 58, had a large tree come down in his front yard, taking out power lines and landing on a car he was in the process of repairing. He said it's the most damage his home has sustained as a result of a storm.
Richard Tkatch, 58, had a large tree come down in his front yard, taking out power lines and landing on a car he was in the process of repairing. He said it's the most damage his home has sustained as a result of a storm.
Richard Tkatch, 58, had a large tree come down in his front yard, taking out power lines and landing on a car he was in the process of repairing. He said it's the most damage his home has sustained as a result of a storm.
Several homes on Hammonton’s Bellevue Avenue sustained damage from the severe winds brought on by Tropical Storm Isaias.
Several homes on Hammonton's Bellevue Avenue sustained damage from the severe winds brought on by Tropical Storm Isaias.
Several homes on Hammonton's Bellevue Avenue sustained damage from the severe winds brought on by Tropical Storm Isaias.
Around the corner from Bellevue Avenue, Hammonton's Packard Street was also hit hard from the storm.
Around the corner from Bellevue Avenue, Hammonton's Packard Street was also hit hard from the storm.
Several homes on Hammonton's Bellevue Avenue sustained damage from the severe winds brought on by Tropical Storm Isaias.
Several homes on Hammonton's Bellevue Avenue sustained damage from the severe winds brought on by Tropical Storm Isaias.
Jessica Somervill, 35, was reminded of this bench on Bellevue Avenue that reads, ‘Never a dull moment,’ after Isaias blew trees down all over her street.
