PLEASANTVILLE — Court hearings for seven people arrested during a Fourth of July Black Lives Matter protest at the base of the Atlantic City Expressway have been moved out of the resort.
Steve Young, 60, a member of the Black Men United Coalition and an Atlantic City Planning Board member, was one of a group of people arrested as protesters walked onto the expressway.
ATLANTIC CITY — A Black Lives Matter protest Saturday afternoon ended with the arrest of the…
Instead of being heard in Atlantic City, the cases will be scheduled in Pleasantville Municipal Court, according to Atlantic City Municipal Court staff.
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to staff at both cities’ municipal courts for scheduled hearing dates.
Young, as well as 21-year-old Levar Davis of Atlantic City; Alex Kettles, 52, of Burlington; Nolan Mitchell, 45, of Atlantic City; Troy Ogelsby Sr., 57, of Cherry Hill; Michael Scott, 45, of Atlantic City; and Taiwa Ukawabutu, 55, of Pleasantville, were arrested.
They were charged with obstructing a highway and refusing to obey a reasonable official request, police said in a news release after the protest. All seven men were released on summonses with a future court date.
VENTNOR — A Pennsylvania man has been identified as the man fatally shot by city police last…
The protest, which began in front of the Public Safety Building, was one of many demonstrations held around South Jersey and the country since George Floyd died in police custody May 25 in Minneapolis.
Young led the crowd through the city, shutting down traffic on Atlantic Avenue, the Albany Avenue bridge — where an officer with a bullhorn read the city ordinance that prohibits blocking traffic on the bridge — and down Winchester Avenue to the end of the expressway.
After the arrests, the crowd dispersed into the city.
Police have charged many in connection to protests in the city in the wake of Floyd’s death.
ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s Police Department has charged 95 people after an “exhaustive inve…
So far, 95 have been charged after a May 31 protest that ended with rioting and looting, causing several million dollars in damage to 57 stores that incurred property damage and stolen merchandise, police said.
PHOTOS from Fourth of July Black Lives Matter protest in Atlantic City
Patrick Jeanty Jr., 30, of Atlantic City, records a conversation between himself and counterprotesters. ‘As long as there’s no violence, I’m in support of what’s going on,’ Jeanty said.
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police. Denise Walker of Arlington, VA.
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police. Shawnique Hudson, a resident of Atlantic City , formerly of West Virginia.
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police. Steve Young.
Michelle Grimaldi, left, of Atlantic City, was one of two counterprotesters early in the demonstration. ‘I think anybody who tries to defund the Police Department is asking for trouble,’ Grimaldi said.
Shawnique Hudson, second from left, of Atlantic City, was among those protesting Saturday.
Steve Young, center right, and six other people are arrested Saturday at the base of the Atlantic City Expressway by police after two and a half hours of protest.
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police. (l-r) Evette Kaplan and her daughter Kiyanna Robinson, 14, both of Mays Landing.
A protester, right, salutes as Steve Young, second from left, talks about how the city and casinos should help the Black community Saturday outside the Atlantic City Public Safety Building.
On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.
