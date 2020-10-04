'Colossal failure' or 'clearly self-defense'? Experts react to footage of Ventnor police fatally shooting Amir Johnson

“If you don’t have the skillset or the people around you who can, you get to that 12-minute mark and that’s what happens,” Lore said. “Having nonlethal alternatives within those 12 minutes would have given that situation the best possible chance of having a nonlethal outcome — having Tasers that could work or having professionals that could de-escalate.”

But, when considering policing tactics, less-lethal force doesn’t always mean that it cannot kill, said Kayla Preito-Hodge, assistant professor of criminal justice at Rutgers-Camden. As a policy, she does not watch videos of people killed by police.

“I think that overall, people need to understand that these less lethal options aren’t necessarily less deadly,” she explained, noting how George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck. “That’s a form of arguably less lethal force. The way that officers use these forms of force and their impact varies.”

Preito-Hodge said police are inherently violent, and conversations are starting to become more prevalent about the organizational structures that have contributed to the way police use force and other tactics to gain compliance, noting that calls to abolish or defund police have become more common.

