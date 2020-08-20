US Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer
OCEAN CITY — Two boaters, one unresponsive, were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Wednesday after their boat was found near the Great Egg Harbor Inlet.

Officials did not release the names of the two boaters, but said they were transported to shore by a partner agency for transfer to a local hospital, according to a news release from the Coast Guard.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Delaware Bay command center were told by members of the city police that a 26-foot center console recreational vessel was found beached with personal belongings still aboard near the inlet, according the release.

Police were able to identify one of the boaters using a cell phone that was found aboard, officials said. State Police got video feed from Somers Point Marina, confirming two individuals had left in early morning to get underway.

A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City launched to search the area, along with a 29-foot Response Boat boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Great Egg and small boat crews from the police department and Longport Fire Department, according to the release.

The aircrew arrived on scene, spotted the two persons in the water and lowered a rescue swimmer to assist while vectoring in emergency surface assets, officials said.

