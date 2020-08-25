BRIDGETON — A grand jury will decided if an 18-year-old Vineland man charged in the stabbing death of a South Jersey corrections officer will be indicted.
Zachary T. Latham, of Thornhill Road, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in the May 4 stabbing death of 51-year-old William T. Durham Sr., also of Thornhill Road.
He is also charged with two counts of second-degree aggravated assault, four counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
Although scheduled for a pre-indictment conference last week, the appearance was waived, and the case is now pending grand jury, according to court staff. However, his next scheduled date is a motion to modify release conditions slated for 1 p.m. Thursday before Cumberland County Superior Court Judge William F. Ziegler.
Latham was released from county jail on Level II pretrial monitoring after a detention hearing May 14, sparking outrage from state and local police unions, as Durham worked for just shy of two decades as a senior correctional police officer at South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton.
As conditions of his release, Latham is mandated to report to court staff twice a month, once in person and once over the phone, court records show. He is prohibited from having contact with any of the witnesses, as well as possessing a firearm, destructive device or other dangerous weapon, and from being in the vicinity of Thornhill Road.
Witnesses of the stabbing said that there was a confrontation between Latham and his wife and Durham Sr. and his wife, according to previous reports.
BRIDGETON — An 18-year-old Vineland man charged in the stabbing death of his neighbor, a Sou…
Durham and his two sons, a 17-year-old who was not identified by authorities and William T. Durham Jr., 21, went to Latham’s home, where Zachary was armed with a knife and stun gun.
A second altercation happened in Latham’s driveway and in the garage of the home, officials said. Durham Sr. was stabbed several times.
