Case against Brigantine man charged in wife's murder to go before grand jury

MAYS LANDING — A grand jury will decide whether a Brigantine man accused of murdering his wife in August will be indicted.
The case against Robert Declementi, 36, who is charged with murder in the killing of his wife, Rachel, has been moved to the grand jury list, court records show.
At 4:26 a.m. Aug. 22, police responded to a home in the first block of Girard Place, where they found Rachel Declementi, 30, unconscious and bleeding from her head near the front door, according to the affidavit.
An exam at the home showed Rachel had “multiple traumatic injuries to her head and face.”
Robert was also covered in blood and told officers that when she came in she “told me she cheated on me with someone from Applebee’s,” according to the document.
The manner and cause of Rachel’s death have not been released.
Declementi is being held in the Atlantic County jail.
