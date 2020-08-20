061317_hom_Torch Run 2017

Galloway officers support Torch Run

Members of the Galloway Township Police Department joined other law-enforcement groups Friday for the annual New Jersey Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics. Officers who participated ran a minimum of 1 mile along Route 30 and donated at least $100. The South Jersey leg was from Atlantic City to Camden. Shown from left are Officer Justin Butler, Sgt. Jerry Houck, Officer Brent Grunow, Officer Rich Boyle, Capt. Chris Doyle, Officer Dom Fabrizo and Lt. Joseph Picardi. Not shown is K-9 Sgt. Scott Winneberger.

 Galloway Township Police Department / submitted

About 70 Cape May County law enforcement officers are running a portion of the 37th annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics New Jersey this October.

Officers will be running the 25 mile 9th leg of the run from the Cape May Point Lighthouse starting at 8 a.m., ending at the county’s police academy in Cape May Court House at approximately 12:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Lower Township Police Department.

During this year’s event, more than 3,000 officers take to the streets of their local communities, split up into 26 separate legs with some starting as early as 4:45 a.m., and run to raise awareness for Special Olympics New Jersey, according to the release.

The annual torch run typically precedes Special Olympics New Jersey’s Summer Games at The College of New Jersey in June, officials said. However, due to COVID-19 cancellations and postponements, the event was delayed until October.

“Law enforcement officers have been serving Special Olympics New Jersey athletes for over 37 years,” says Chief Robert Belfiore, Retired Deputy Chief of the Port Authority of NY/NJ and Director of the New Jersey Torch Run. “As the Director of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, I especially feel privileged to work with these dedicated individuals. Now is our opportunity to show the members of our communities the great partnership we have built with Special Olympics New Jersey at one of their most inspiring events.”

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics New Jersey is recognized as a leader in fundraising among the many programs around the globe, and in 2019 raised more than $4.1 million for the athletes of Special Olympics New Jersey, according to the release.

“From training to competition, health resources to leadership opportunities, Special Olympics New Jersey provides all its programs completely free of charge to our community,” says Jason Schubert, Senior Director of LETR Initiatives for Special Olympics New Jersey. “And for over 37 years of Special Olympics New Jersey history, law enforcement officers have been supporting these initiatives and raising millions of dollars annually for our athletes.”

For more information, visit www.NJTorchRun.org.

