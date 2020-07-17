MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A Cape May Court House father and son were charged after State Police alleged they fraudulently rerouted a gun delivery and authorities seized a “ghost gun,” among other firearms, while executing a search warrant.
Detectives from the State Police Firearms Investigation Unit on July 8 were contacted by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to help with a stolen-firearm investigation at a licensed gun dealership in Hamilton Township, according to a post on the State Police’s Facebook page.
ATF officials believed a package containing a 5.7-caliber handgun was intercepted and stolen by Christopher Liston, and that he brandished a 9-mm handgun from his pocket while at a gun dealership a few days prior, police said.
Detectives found Liston bought the gun out of state and had it delivered to the dealership, according to the post. During the transaction, he fraudulently rerouted the delivery of the package to a post office in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township, where his father, James Liston, took possession of the firearm.
ATLANTIC CITY — Two Philadelphia men were arrested Thursday after allegedly smoking marijuan…
The next day, Hamilton police officers found Christopher Liston at his Cape May Court House home and arrested him, seizing the 9-mm handgun.
State Police continued the investigation and on July 11 executed a search warrant at the home, police said. They found the 5.7-caliber handgun and seized four assault rifles, two 60-round magazines, five 30-round magazines and one 20-round magazine.
They also found a short-barrel assault rifle “ghost gun” manufactured by Christopher Liston, police said.
A “ghost gun” is an unregistered and un-serialized firearm assembled from parts, officials said. Generally, these guns must be machined into operable firearms and are considered illegal in the state.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 13-year-old boy was shot Sunday on the Atlantic City Expressway, and…
Christopher Liston, 35, was charged with four counts of unlawful possession of weapons, six counts of prohibited weapons and devices, three counts of manufacturing, transporting, disposition and defacement of weapons, two counts of violation of regulatory provisions relating to firearms and certain persons not to have weapons. He was take to the Atlantic County jail pending a detention hearing.
James Liston, 73, was charged with four counts of unlawful possession of weapons, five counts of prohibited weapons and devices, three counts of manufacturing, transporting, disposition and defacement of weapons and two counts of violation of regulatory provisions relating to firearms. He was released pending a court hearing.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.