CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Local authorities are investigating after an HVAC technician, who also did work in Cape May County schools, was arrested for allegedly recording students in the girls bathroom at a Camden County middle school.
Gregory Mahley, 51, of West Deptford, Gloucester County, has been charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child (manufacturing of child pornography), third-degree invasion of privacy and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child (possession of child pornography), according to a joint news release from Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Middle Township police Chief Christopher Leusner.
Mahley was arrested Sept. 9 after mirrors were found in the girls bathroom stalls at Glen Landing Middle School in Gloucester Township, according to the release. Staff had become suspicious that someone was peering through an air conditioning vent located over the bathroom stalls.
He was sent to the Camden County jail.
Mahley has performed HVAC services at Cape May County Technical High School, the Middle Township School District and the administrative office of the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority, officials said.
Sutherland said the investigation was ongoing and “the above schools have been thoroughly checked and no mirrors or recording devices have been located.”
A Gloucester Township investigation found that Mahley, a commercial HVAC technician employed by Multi-Temp Mechanical Inc., located in Westville, had been contracted by the Gloucester Township Board of Education to perform heating ventilation and air conditioning services, according to the release.
“While working at the middle school, Mahley was found secretly recording females using the girls bathroom,” officials said. “During the investigation, officials seized numerous electronic devices from Mahley’s residence and vehicle and discovered the recordings of juvenile and adult victims.”
Detectives from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and Middle Township police initiated a joint investigation with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office to determine whether Mahley had committed any crimes while providing HVAC services to schools and commercial buildings in Cape May County.
Anyone who may have information related to Mahley can call the Middle Township Police Department at 609-465-8700, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit at 609-465-1135, Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-465-2800 or report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
