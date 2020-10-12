Burlington County man charged with robbery after fatal Atlantic City stabbing

ATLANTIC CITY — An investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor Office's major crimes unit is continuing into a fatal stabbing that followed a physical altercation Saturday night near the intersection of Pennsylvania and Pacific Ave., according to news released Monday by the Prosecutor's Office.
At about 11:29 p.m. Oct. 10, city police officers responded to a 911 call, reporting that two men were stabbed at 1102 Pacific Ave., said Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner in a written statement.
Both men were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, and after undergoing surgery, Anthony Warfield, 25, of Brooklyn, N.Y., died from his wounds, Tyner said.
The second victim has been treated and released from the hospital, Tyner said.
Jaheel Ryan, 27, of Willingboro, Burlington County, is charged with first-degree robbery in connection to this incident, Tyner said. Ryan is lodged at the Atlantic County Jail, awaiting a detention hearing, he said.
The city police's ACHILLES Surveillance Center located at the Clayton B. Graham Public Safety Building was instrumental in assisting with this investigation, Tyner said.
An autopsy of Warfield was completed Monday, and the cause of death is a stab wound to the left chest and the manner of death is homicide, Tyner said.
This stabbing death remains under investigation at this time, Tyner said.
Anyone with information involving serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the submit a tip page.
People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.
