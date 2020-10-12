Burlington County man charged with robbery after fatal Atlantic City stabbing

ATLANTIC CITY — An investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor Office's major crimes unit is continuing into a fatal stabbing that followed a physical altercation Saturday night near the intersection of Pennsylvania and Pacific Ave., according to news released Monday by the Prosecutor's Office.

At about 11:29 p.m. Oct. 10, city police officers responded to a 911 call, reporting that two men were stabbed at 1102 Pacific Ave., said Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner in a written statement.

Both men were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, and after undergoing surgery, Anthony Warfield, 25, of Brooklyn, N.Y., died from his wounds, Tyner said.

The second victim has been treated and released from the hospital, Tyner said.

Jaheel Ryan, 27, of Willingboro, Burlington County, is charged with first-degree robbery in connection to this incident, Tyner said. Ryan is lodged at the Atlantic County Jail, awaiting a detention hearing, he said.

The city police's ACHILLES Surveillance Center located at the Clayton B. Graham Public Safety Building was instrumental in assisting with this investigation, Tyner said.